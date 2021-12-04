Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
UPDATE: Kristina Wagner Reveals She’s On Contract at General Hospital

Kristina Wagner

Kristina Wagner announced that she is back on contract at General Hospital. Wagner, who has played the role of Felicia Jones since her debut in 1984, took to her Instagram to comment on her first week back at GH.

In the post, she noted: 

I’m pleased to announce I just finished my first work week on contract with General Hospital.

Wagner went on to say that she was “impressed with the COVID protocols” on set and that there were, “some fun storylines coming up.”

Her mention of the COVID protocols is a reminder of the vaccine mandates implemented by Disney that led to the recent exits of both Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton

Are you excited to have Felicia back in Port Charles? We want to hear from YOU! Read her post below and sound off in the comments!

