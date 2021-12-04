Zach Tinker Teases A Very Salem Christmas Reunion With Chandler Massey

Zach Tinker Steven Bergman Photography

Zach Tinker took to his Instagram account to tease his upcoming appearance on Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. Tinker posted a picture with co-star Chandler Massey with the caption, “See you guys soon for some Xmas fun.” Tinker took over the role of Sonny Kiriakis for the recent DAYS spinoff, Beyond Salem.

Tinker and Massey will be joined by other DAYS favorites including, Alison Sweeney, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, and many others! A Very Salem Christmas debuts exclusively on Peacock on December 16th!

Are you excited to see Sonny and Will return for A Very Salem Christmas? Check out the post below and sound off in the comments!