December 5, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Deacon Sees Opportunity In Brooke's Marital Problems

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of December 6-10, 2021
Author:
Sean Kanan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is standing firm in his one-sided war against smooth talkin' Deacon (Sean Kanan). Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) takes the brunt of Ridge's rage, who declares someone will get hurt.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Brooke Finds Herself In a Familiar Place With Men

Meanwhile, Deacon confides in Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) that trouble in paradise could lead him to a potential opportunity.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

