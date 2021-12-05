Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
The Young and the Restless Promo: Phyllis Faces a Dilemma With Her Romantic Future

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of December 6-10, 2021
Michelle Stafford

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Jack (Peter Bergman) takes a back seat after revealing his true feelings for his former flame, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He wants to keep things the way they are, hoping nothing will change, but is that really possible?

Phyllis wonders whether or not she should move forward with Jack, especially since she doesn't want to hurt him again.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

