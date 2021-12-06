Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Hope and Liam make their way into Brooke's house, hoping they're not interrupting her conversation about Deacon. Brooke tells Hope that Ridge was filling her in on their potential move.

Hope informs them that after a long discussion, she and Liam have decided to leave the back shack. Brooke is adamantly opposed to the idea and refuses to accept it. She tells Hope that she and Ridge will work through it. Brooke tells Hope that she's her daughter and she's raising her grandchildren here. She adds that nobody is going to force her out!

Meanwhile, at Chez Sheila, Deacon is pissed about Ridge's arrogance toward him. He doesn't care if Ridge is having problems with Brooke because of it. Deacon tells Sheila he will be there to pick up the pieces if needed. He wonders if they can be reunited as a family.

