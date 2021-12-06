Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Promo: Secrets Revealed

Author:
Cynthia Watros, Laura Wright and Wes Ramey

This week on General Hospital, some secrets buried by Port Charles residents are starting to be revealed. 

On Spoon Island, Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) tells Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) not to ask questions they aren't ready for the answers to. 

At the Quartermaines', Drew (Cameron Mathison) tells Michael (Chad Duell) he has some bad news. 

At GH, Peter (Wes Ramsey) threatens Nina (Cynthia Watros) over cluing Carly (Laura Wright) in, where Mrs. C walks up and asks what he's talking about.

Meanwhile, in the hospital chapel, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Nina nobody has to know as Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) secretly listens in.

MESS is about to hit, baby! Watch the preview below!

