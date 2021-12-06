Hip-Hop Royalty Wyclef Jean and Remy Ma to Appear on ABC's Queens

More music legends are stopping by ABC's Queens. Its cast already includes industry veterans Brandy, Eve, and Naturi Naughton, and Cam'ron and Jadakiss, plus next-generation star Fivio Foreign, have already appeared on the show. Now, singer/rapper/producer Wyclef Jean and multi-platinum MC Remy Ma have signed on to appear on the hip-hop drama.

Naughton excitedly announced Jean's appearance on Instagram, posting:

The synopsis for the Dec. 7 episode, "Who Shot Ya," describes Naughton's character, Jill, having to confess the truth to her groupmates after being asked to collaborate on a song with Fugees legend Jean.

Naturi Naughton ABC/Gavin Bond

Ma is set to recur on Queens, Vibe reports. Series creator Zahir McGhee tweeted:

Remy almade the announcement of her new role while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show with Fat Joe. She noted that rappers like Cam'ron and Jadakiss have played versions of themselves on Queens, but she won't be doing that. The Love and Hip-Hop star shared:

But I'm the first one to, like, have a character, so it's like an ongoing...So it's pretty cool.

