Nearly a month after Ingo Rademacher's (ex-Jasper "Jax" Jacks) departure from General Hospital, the actor is finally speaking out about his exit. Rademacher hopped on Instagram on Sunday to say he was making it an official video to state he was no longer with the show, which took place last month. Rademacher claimed he never got the chance to share the news because former co-star Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) did so and thought she "would show a little bit more respect and have a little bit more integrity and allow me to make that announcement."

Rademacher went on to say he would have more to say about Grahn further down the line but thanked fans for supporting him for 25 years in the role of corporate raider/white knight Jasper "Jax" Jacks. He said:

I'm sorry that I didn't put out this video earlier, but this is about thanking you guys, to the fans of the show, and also the General Hospital crew and cast. I was on the show for 25 years; they're like my family, a lot of the people there, and I was really hoping that I could play Jax for another 10 or 25 years, and unfortunately, that's not going to happen, obviously. I want to thank you guys for sticking with Jax for 25 years, and I'm sorry that I'm not there anymore to play Jax, which is still something that I'm trying to process. It's just kind of crazy.

Rademacher went on to discuss being against vaccine mandates and how he felt as if it was "coercion," stating he would have more news to share later on.

Watch his video statement below.