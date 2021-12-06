Jason Thompson

Billy: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) scrambles to keep ChancComm in his clutches. Billy propositions Jack (Peter Bergman) into helping him get the company away from Jill (Jess Walton), but he's not with it when he gets Billy to admit he wants to use ChancComm to take down Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman).

Later, Adam shows up at the company to taunt Billy, and the two get into it, where Adam accuses him of being back to his old ways and thinks he's drunk. Once Adam leaves, Billy is revealed to be sober.

Adam/Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) is asked by her boss to spy on Billy. Are these two about to be the new gruesome twosome of Genoa City?

Victor: The Black Knight warns Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about trying to protect Billy. Meanwhile, look for Victor to come up with a new plan with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) regarding Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) tries to clear things up with Ashland (Richard Burgi). Look for Nick to continue feeling like he's not really part of the Newman clan.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) goes all out for Chance's (Conner Floyd) welcome-home party. Meanwhile, Nikki requests her husband and son put their feud aside. Will Victor and Nick do as she asks?

Lily: The ChancComm exec (Christel Khalil) plays nice with Victoria. Watch for Billy to make a promise to his lady love as they slip into new roles.

Chance: The prodigal Chancellor has a hard time adjusting to being back in Genoa City.

Noah/Tessa: The ex-lovers (Rory Gibson and Cait Fairbanks) team up for a new project.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) comes back to town. Just what does this mean for Adam and Sally?