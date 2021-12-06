Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be getting a much-needed influx of family. Her mom, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), will soon be winging her way back to Los Angeles. JMW and B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk chatted about what Taylor's return means for the Forrester Creations co-CEO in an episode of Bold Live.

The two-time Emmy-winning actress opined that Steffy could really use someone else in her corner. She said of welcoming back Taylor:

Yeah I am very excited to have her back. Yeah, I think that Steffy needs her mom back. I think that, yeah, it’s just been way too long. And of course I love Hunter Tylo; that’s my girl and like I said, before you know, everyone brings something different and Krista certainly does. And I think, right not...Steffy, like I said before, she just needs her mom. Steffy doesn’t have anybody to talk to.

Sure, Steffy and archrival-turned-co-parent Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) have bonded in recent years, but divisions might threaten their relationship. And that's not the same as a tried and true ally. MacInnes Wood shared:

Steffy and Hope are friends for a minute, but then Steffy realizes Hope’s shady and vice-versa. And it’s like, how do you trust that? And sometimes you just need, like, I don’t know, you need fam or you need somebody real, like, to have just real conversations with, not anybody that has an agenda.

For more on Jacqui's thoughts on all things Steffy, watch the rest of the interview below!