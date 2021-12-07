Talk Show Host Nick Cannon Reveals His Five-Month-Old Baby Dead From Brain Cancer

Prayers go out to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott. On Tuesday, Cannon revealed that his son with Scott, five-month-old Zen, has passed away from brain cancer on his self-titled talk show. Cannon explained he and Scott discovered Zen had hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer, after noticing he had a constant cough and got concerned by it when he was two months old. The two took Zen to a doctor, and that's when the parents learned of his illness. Cannon stated:

I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out. He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice- sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn't think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.

Hydrocephalus occurs when there is "the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain," the Mayo Clinic explains.

The two learned their son had fluid building in his head, and a malignant tumor was there. Zen had surgery and a shunt placed to drain the fluid, but unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse at Thanksgiving. A tearful Cannon explained:

This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa, and then I had to fly back to New York for the show,. I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.

Zen passed away shortly after as Cannon and Scott held him one last time. According to Cannon:

Not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set.

Zen was the youngest of Cannon's seven children. Watch Cannon's message below.