Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy is whining to Thomas about how upset Ridge is that Deacon wants a relationship with his daughter Hope. Thomas is just as aghast, as Deacon represents the worst part of Brooke's history, except for the immaculate creation of Hope, the one he's forever-obsessed with.

Steffy just doesn't understand this weakness for Deacon, especially since he's played the abandonment game before. She sees Hope's desire as a betrayal to Ridge, the man who raised her when Deacon wasn't around.

Thomas asks Steffy if she ever wonders what it would have been like if Ridge chose their family instead of Brooke's. Steffy admits she thinks about it a lot. Enter Ridge. He's steamed and tells his kinfolk the story of how he tried to boot Hope out of the back shack.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Brooke Refuses to Accept Hope and Liam's Departure

Ridge tells them that Brooke stood by Hope and doesn't want her to move off HER property. Steffy assumes Hope just dismissed Ridge's concerns and he doesn't let her think any differently. Steffy pipes up for Thomas and tells him as his kids, they support him.

Steffy confesses she's been talking to Taylor and mentions she wants to come home. But, she thinks something or someone is keeping her away. When Ridge questions her, Steffy tells him she thinks it's his marriage to Brooke. She hopes he will wake up and realize Brooke isn't worth it. Steffy points out he has a family who loves and supports him...Steffy, Thomas, and Taylor.

Will Steffy's machinations work against Brooke? How exasperated will Taylor be with Brooke and Hope? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!