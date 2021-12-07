Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1026: Iron Balls

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

How did the four soap operas' Thanksgiving episodes stack up against each other? Which show had the best and which dropped the ball?

Steve Burton confirms he's out at General Hospital. Kristina Wagner returns to Port Charles as Felicia.

Jess Walton returns to The Young and the Restless as Jill Abbott.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

