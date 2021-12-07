Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
The Young and The Restless' Melissa Claire Egan on Chelsea: "She’s Still Very Threatened by Sally"

Melissa Claire Egan

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, The Young and the Restless) is previewing her upcoming Genoa City return. The actress chatted about being a new mom and what fans can expect from Chelsea on Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast.

How, if at all, has Chelsea evolved since being away? Egan revealed:

She’s changed. You know, she worked hard on herself; she obviously was in a bad place last year. All that stuff she did, she went a little crazy and she was very manipulative, but she went and got help and she went away to take care of her mom and she’s learned her lesson. I mean, she’ll always have a bit of that con artist in her. You know, she’s back with a mission to try to, like, repair her family and she knows she did some bad stuff and she wants Adam [Mark Grossman] to forgive her, but she’s still herself. 

But that doesn't mean Chelsea is all sweetness and light. Egan added:

So she’s still very threatened by Sally [Courtney Hope] and that’s a really fun story. Courtney’s so wonderful and such a great actor and so fun to work with. So there’s a lot of Sally stuff that happens. And, you know, Chelsea’s a very jealous, threatened person—you know how she gets with Sharon [Sharon Case], and she’s very threatened by strong, beautiful women who are into Adam. So that’s going to be a really fun story. I can’t wait for everyone to see that good, fun, soapy goodness, and then a lot of stuff with her and Adam.

Will we get a Chelsea-Sally rivalry? Egan teased:

So much good soapy potential! Very Dynasty, very Dallas. No, I love it. They’re both really strong women, strong characters.

