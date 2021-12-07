Steven Bergman Photography; Howard Wise/JPI Studios

Is there a happily-ever-after in store on The Young and the Restless? Over in Genoa City, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is delighted that her presumed-dead husband Chance (Conner Floyd) is alive. But can the pair pick up where they left off, despite all that's different now in their lives? Ordway teased what's to come for the Chancellors in an interview with Soaps.com.

The twosome didn't have very long to bask in their joy after marrying. Ordway said:

Yeah, things went south pretty quickly after the wedding. She and Chance really didn’t have an opportunity to get to know one another as man and wife before the trouble started.

While Chance has been away, though, Abby has grown and become a mother. Ordway reflected:

A lot has changed over the past year. Abby kind of had a break from being married. Chance was gone for almost a year, and she’s not the same person she was when he left. She’s been through a lot, and what she’s been through had a big impact on her. And of course, everything that he went through changed him as well. So it’s almost as if the two of them have to figure out who they are together after everything that happened while they were apart.

Chance also went through a traumatic time while away from his wife. Ordway added: