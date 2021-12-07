NBCUniversal

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the new trailer for Peacock's Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas! The anticipated holiday film, centers on Will (Chandler Massey), who's working to pen a script. As he spins a story based on his nearest and dearest back in Salem, he'll include plenty of twists and turns.

In the just-released trailer, Sonny (Zach Tinker) tells longtime love Will that all the best holiday stories take place in tiny towns. We then flash to Salem, USA, where we see fan favorites welcoming home their children, a very DiMera twist on a classic supercouple, and perhaps some unexpected chemistry. And when a holiday miracle is in need, can a Salem Santa pitch into help?

Find out what's to come by watching the tantalizing trailer below! And don't miss Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, available to stream Dec. 16 on Peacock.