WATCH: Tamera Mowry Reveals The Real "Wasn't a Safe Space" (VIDEO)

Tamera Mowry-Housley recently appeared on an episode of Lewis Howes' The School of Greatness podcast. During the chat, the Emmy winner looked back at her decades-long career in the entertainment industry, including her time on The Real.

Being on social media while co-hosting The Real was challenging. She was not only being critiqued on various social platforms, but she explained she was also being "critiqued and they knew where to find you." Regarding clickbait, Mowry-Housley recalled:

So they will take what you say, put it out of context to fit their narrative of who they think you are, and that is what happened for years on that show. And I will tell you this, being on a talk show, you can take it or leave it. It is not a safe space. It's not. Being on a talk show, it's not a safe place, and I wish someone would've told me that because then I would've been prepared. I was not. I wasn't. I learned. So think of going to battle, but you don't know you're going to battle, right?

She continued:

And then people come and they start fighting and then you've got to grab the trash can, shield, you've got to do all these things. And that is what I've learned by doing that talk show, that at the end I was fully armed. And you can literally watch the beginning of the season to the end of the season; you see this strong warrior. Life happens for you, not to you. So I wasn't supposed to know it wasn't a safe place because I wouldn't be who I am now because I probably would've had my—I've learned so much about myself doing that show.

What did she learn from that experience? Mowry-Housley shared:

I learned it is okay not to be perfect, it is okay to be vulnerable, and it is okay to speak your truth.

Watch the full discussion below.