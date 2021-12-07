Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Yolanda Adams to Star in BET+ Gospel Soap Kingdom Business

Yolanda Adams

Multi-Grammy-winning legend Yolanda Adams will headline a new gospel soap from BET+ called Business. Deadline has reported that she will join Empire alum Serayah in the drama, which will be EP-ed by DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter, multi-Grammy winner Kirk Franklin, and Michael Van Dyck.

Penned by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart (who will also executive produce), Business delves into the gospel industry's relationships with love, faith, and family, and how music can change lives. Adams will play the "Queen of Gospel," Denita Jordan, while Serayah will portray Rbel, an aspiring gospel singer. Both stars will also contribute musical performances to Business.

Denita not only runs her own in-house record label, but she is also First Lady of First Kingdom Church. Determined to protect her family and secrets, Denita finds her kingdom rocked to its core by gospel newcomer Rbel. A former exotic dancer, Rbel has a beautiful voice and threatens to topple Denita as gospel's reigning monarch.

Also joining the cast of Business are: Michael Jai White as Julius “Caesar” Jones, a producer and former collaborator of Denita's who has become her rival; Michael Beach as Calvin Jordan, husband to Denita and bishop of their  church; and Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield as Taj Jordan, Calvin and Denita's son who's just adored by his mother. Slated to recur are: Tamar Braxton as Sasha, La’Miya Good as Essence, Aspen Kennedy as Zyan, Kiandra Richardson as C.J. Jordan-Walker, Kajuana Shuford Marie as Dani, and Sam Malone as Dex.

DAELight Media is producing Business, currently in production in Atlanta. The show's eight episodes are heading exclusively to BET+ in 2022.

