December 7, 2021
The Young and the Restless Recap: Abby and Chance Face a Family Reunion (WATCH)

Melissa Ordway, Conner Floyd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victor and Nikki are at the Grand Phoenix awaiting Jill's arrival. Victor informs her that Jill plans on picking up Ashley along the way. Enter Victoria and Ashland. Victoria lets her folks know that Nick may not make it to the event. Nikki hopes everyone can put aside their differences for this very special occasion.

Outside the hotel lobby, Chance takes a deep breath and lets Abby know he's as ready to face the family as he will ever be. The duo walk into the lobby to applause. Chance looks tense, but somewhat relieved.

Will Chance freak out and run? Will Nick show up? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

