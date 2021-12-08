Melissa Archer

This week on Booked and Busy, we'll welcome back some familiar faces. Daytime alums Chrishell Stause and Roselyn Sánchez will both play big roles in Fox's holiday and New Year's broadcasts. Meanwhile, former The Bold and the Beautiful standout Rome Flynn heads to Prime Video for a lead role in the exciting With Love, and Days of Our Lives grad Tina Andrews has enlisted a big star in her new audiobook. And Lifetime will feature two One Life to Live notables in an upcoming thriller.

All My Children

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) will guest on TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!, premiering Dec. 23 at 9 PM EST on Fox

As the World Turns

Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki) will star in the sci-fi thriller Hello Stranger, playing Faye, a widow who attempts to replace her recently-deceased husband with an android simulant (SIM)

(ex-Nikki) will star in the sci-fi thriller Hello Stranger, playing Faye, a widow who attempts to replace her recently-deceased husband with an android simulant (SIM) Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) has joined the cast of AppleTV+'s Bad Monkey, a drama written/EP-ed by Ted Lasso's co-creator Bill Lawrence; she plays a character whose husband dies and who is questioned by an ex-detective ( Vince Vaughn )

(ex-Liberty) has joined the cast of AppleTV+'s Bad Monkey, a drama written/EP-ed by Ted Lasso's co-creator she plays a character whose husband dies and who is questioned by an ex-detective ( ) Roselyn Sánchez (ex-Pilar) will co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in Puerto Rico

The Bold and the Beautiful

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) stars in the rom-com With Love, following the Diaz family through a year's holidays, with its five episodes debuting Dec. 17 on Amazon Prime Video; watch the trailer here

(ex-Zende) stars in the rom-com With Love, following the Diaz family through a year's holidays, with its five episodes debuting Dec. 17 on Amazon Prime Video; watch the trailer here Katrina Bowden (Flo) will star in the indie crime drama Dead Wrong, based on K.E. Clark ’s book Deadly Instinct, playing the struggling wife of Derek Smith 's character

(Flo) will star in the indie crime drama Dead Wrong, based on ’s book Deadly Instinct, playing the struggling wife of 's character Ashley Tesoro (ex-Kimberly) will compete in the 2022 Mrs. International pageant

(ex-Kimberly) will compete in the 2022 Mrs. International pageant Jennifer Finnigan (ex-Bridget) will reprise her starring role Season 2 of CBC's comedy-drama Moonshine; production on the eight-episode season, slated to debut in 2022, recently concluded in Nova Scotia

Days of Our Lives

Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will appear at the Nashville, TN Supernatural convention from Dec. 10-12

(ex-Eric) will appear at the Nashville, TN Supernatural convention from Dec. 10-12 Tina Andrews (ex-Valerie) has released an audiobook for her nonfiction book Charlotte Sophia: Myth, Madness and the Moor (narrated by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh ), about Queen Charlotte, wife of George III of the United Kingdom

(ex-Valerie) has released an audiobook for her nonfiction book Charlotte Sophia: Myth, Madness and the Moor (narrated by Bridgerton star ), about wife of of the United Kingdom Andrea Barber (ex-Carrie) appears on Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay as Principal Willingham

One Life to Live

Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie) and Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer) will star in Lifetime's Twisted Little Lies, debuting Dec. 17 at 8 PM; the movie centers on a toxic and complicated series of relationships between a professor named Brianna (Morris), her cheating boyfriend named Nick, and Brianna's coworker Christina (Archer), and more!

Passions