On today's General Hospital recap: Willow takes off as Nina says they had the purest love, but Sonny doesn't believe her deception was love. Nina says she's just trying to protect his marriage from Peter, but Sonny says Peter killed Jason and will be dealt with. Nina says she was trying to protect Sonny in Nixon Falls from his violent life, but Sonny says he was living a lie. They need to move forward with the lives they have now.

Michael can't believe they're going through another one of Jason's deaths. Carly says they'll handle it as a family. The two make small talk about his and Willow's visit to New York with Wiley and blah, blah, blah, Jason would have been there for Wiley, yadda, yadda.

The two run into Willow and wonder why she looks so concerned, but Sonny shows up before she can say anything. Sonny tells them he'll make sure Peter will pay for Jason's death. Sonny tells Carly that he has something to deal with. He refuses to tell her what that is, which annoys her.

Nina overhears Willow tell Michael she was at the chapel. Nina approaches them and says she's only at the hospital to support Sasha. Later, Willow runs into Nina and tells her that she overheard the conversation with Sonny.

Epiphany offers Carly her condolences. She sings Jason's praises (Yikes, did you know Jason climbed into the sky and set the sun and found a cure for cancer, diabetes, and world peace? Eeeesh!)

Spencer offers his condolences to Josslyn for Jason's death. Spencer mentions the vacation to the cabin, but Josslyn is not interested. Spencer wants Josslyn to cut Esme some slack and see how great she is.

Spencer tells Josslyn that Esme's parents died when she was young and grew up in boarding schools. He says they bonded over loneliness and they have each other's backs. He wants Josslyn to give Esme the benefit of the doubt.

Esme talks to Trina about planning the trip to the cabin (read the room Esme!). Esme brings up how she knows Trina and Cameron were once involved, before Josslyn. Trina says there is no issue, and she's fine with Cameron and Josslyn. Esme brings up Spencer and how she has no intention of ever letting him go.

Cameron and Esme join the other two at the gym. Spencer reassures Esme that Josslyn will give her a chance. Josslyn tells Cameron she has no intention of making nice with Esme.

At the PCPD, Mac complains and yells at Peter, who eggs him on. Peter claims he knows where Louise is and if something happens to him, they'll never find her.

Anna stops Maxie when she heads to the station to talk to Peter. Anna questions why it's so important. Maxie says she refuses to be scared of Peter anymore and wants to confront him.

Mac tells Anna and Maxie what Peter said about the baby, and worries that Peter will continue to manipulate her. Anna vouches for Maxie to get her moment with Peter.

Peter is thrilled to see Maxie, but she's quick to let him know all she feels for him is hatred. Maxie says she's missing time with her baby and blames him for it. Maxie says he's going to prison and he won't have her or Louise.

Peter swears she made him a better man, but Maxie says he's pure evil. She regrets ever meeting him. Peter brings up Austin and his interest in Maxie, but she warns him she's not his business anymore. Peter says there is only one man in her life and it's him, but Maxie tells him to shove it

Sonny shows up, but Anna tells him to let the authorities deal with Peter. Sonny says Jason is dead and he wants Peter to know what's waiting for him. Sonny heads into the room with Peter. (I'm torn here, part of me wants Sonny to put the fear of dog in Peter, but the other part of me doesn't believe Sonny is that scary, especially without Jason, so I want Peter to get the upper hand. Two characters I hate with the heat of a thousand suns having a hockey stick measuring contest. Oh yeah.)

