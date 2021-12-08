Courtney Hope

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sally is talking to Adam about his eternal issues with Billy Abbott. She doesn’t really know what is going on, but she knows Billy drags folks down with him. Sally ain’t looking to be anybody’s casualty. She’s worked REALLY hard for legitimacy and doesn’t want to be dragged down. Adam tells her she should do what she does best - design. She should stay out of everything else, and they should forget they even had this conversation.

Side Note: Why so dismissive, Adam?

Sally looks perplexed and chooses to exit stage left. Adam smiles at her as she leaves. Outside the door, Sally looks annoyed that Adam sent her packing.

Across town, Billy and Lily are engaged in a similar conversation. Lily knows that they are in the right, and Adam and Victor are responsible for all of their problems - and allowing Adam to get away with “his crimes”.

Side Note: That’s a very convenient explanation, Ms. Winters… what say you about all of Billy’s crimes?

Lily goes on to say she has no idea how far Adam will go to hurt Billy.

Side Note: Le sigh.

Lily assures Billy that she loves him and wants to make sure he is okay. Billy kisses her and thanks her for her concern. They both have a look of unease as they nestle into each others’ arms.

