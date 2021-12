David Giesbrecht/USA Network

Former As the World Turns and Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan is set to co-lead the upcoming revived Law & Order’s Season 21, according to Deadline.

Donovan will star as an as-yet-unnamed NYPD detective opposite Anthony Anderson’s Detective Kevin Bernard. Hannibal’s Hugh Dancy will portray the Assistant District Attorney.

Law & Order premieres on February 24, 2022.