On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Chad and Abigail at the DiMera mansion when Rafe appears at the door. He’s there on police business.

At Basic Black, Nicole is about to head out when EJ calls. He wants her to stop by for a “quick bite” and she is game. As he hangs up, he knocks on Rafe’s door and Ava answers. He’s there to see her.

At University Hospital, Allie has come to see Tripp to tell him that Samantha Gene has been kidnapped.

In an undisclosed location, Samantha Gene has tied up her captor as he awakens from his tray-induced stupor. He tries to tell her that his replacement is about to come in and will be none too happy with his being roped and bound. Samantha Gene gives zero f****. She goes on to let him know she managed to get in touch with Lucas, who is on his way to rescue her.

Ava wonders what possible reason EJ would have to see her. He thinks she might need an attorney because she helped Kristen escape. Ava denies any knowledge, but EJ doesn’t have time for her denials. He makes it a point to have eyes and ears everywhere. He knows how Ava swayed the guards. She continues her denials, but EJ won’t be dissuaded. Ava capitulates and says, “Whatcha gonna do about it?”

Side Note: Ava and EJ have nice chemistry.

EJ assures Ava he has no intention of telling Rafe about her assistance in Kristen’s escape. He goes on to say that he owes her his life. Going back to prison isn’t an option for Kristen and he will do everything in his power to keep her out. Also, she saved him from being a clueless cuckold from the “duplicitous whore” to whom he was married.

Side Note: As a reminder, Kristen is responsible for EJ getting injected with Dr. Rolf’s serum, which pulled him from the brink of death.

Ava doesn’t understand why he would protect her. He explains that if he did Rafe would make a beeline for Nicole. Ava tries to deny the attraction between Nicole and Rafe.

Flashback: Nicole tells EJ about the night of her conference table sex with Rafe.

Ava wants EJ to cough up the explanation.

Flashback: Nicole’s continued description of her encounter with Rafe.

EJ explains to Ava he thinks Nicole and EJ doth protest too much. They agree to keep Ava’s collaboration with Kristen to themselves, but he wants her to know that he knows everything that happens in Salem.

Across town, Rafe wants to ask Chad and Abigail a few questions about Kristen’s escape. Chad and Abigail read all about it. Abigail wonders just how a woman who has escaped prison multiple times did it yet again. Rafe has questions for Chad. He wonders about all the time Chad spent alone in holding with Kristen. Rafe doesn’t think Kristen pulled the escape off on her own.

Chad assures Rafe he made Kristen promise she wouldn’t escape. She assured him she would work on her escape from Statesville. He goes on to explain that whilst he went to fetch her a sandwich, she used his cell phone to call Brady, but had deleted the call log before he returned. Rafe wonders why she would delete Brady’s call and why he went off-site to get her food.

Side Note: Rafe FINALLY understood the assignment!

Chad assures Rafe he isn’t protecting Kristen because she hurt a lot of people he cares about. Rafe makes his exit and texts Ava he is on the way home, and then he runs into Nicole. He explains he is following up on Kristen’s disappearance. Nicole assumes the DiMeras are circling the wagons, and she hopes Kristen burns in hell. She wants him to find who helped her and send them away.

Rafe wonders why Nicole is there, and she explains that EJ invited her to dinner. Things are good with the two of them even though they have yet to do the deed. Everything is so solid despite her confusion about what happened with Rafe. She thinks her relationship with EJ will keep her from thinking about him. Rafe isn’t sure that will work.

At University Hospital, Allie tries to explain her mother’s bizarre kidnapping to a clueless Tripp. She goes on to say that she is worried about daddy Lucas because he has not been in touch for hours.

In an undisclosed location, Samantha Gene’s captor tries to tell her that it doesn’t take hours to get to where they are from Salem. He actually sounds like he is trying to help her stay safe from her other captors. Just then, Lucas walks in!

Samantha Gene is THRILLED to see him! She introduces Lucas to Jason, her captor, and tells him about Pete, who is supposed to be there soon. Samantha Gene still has no clue what is going on. Lucas tries to go all bad ass and intimidate Jason into revealing his boss’ name. Lucas tells him he’s going down for this kidnapping. He says they can protect him if he turns on his boss. Samantha Gene assures him she won’t press charges and will help him get immunity.

Jason decides to take his chances in court. Lucas says they should untie him and take him to the police. They get him up to walk him out and he knocks Samantha Gene down and runs out. Lucas wants to go to a local police station, but she just wants to go home.

Back at University Hospital, Kate is on the phone when she encounters Paulina, who explains she had an unfortunate encounter with Abe. She explains that Abe doesn’t think he’ll be able to trust her again. Kate sees his side of the situation.

Kate apologizes for being so harsh. Paulina wonders if Kate has ever lied to protect someone she loved. Touché! Paulina is distressed over those she hurt. Kate wonders why she gave up Lani. She explains that Lani’s bio dad was controlling, abusive, and an addict. Kate explains that she knows exactly what that feels like. She was married to one.

At Chez Walker, Tripp and Allie get cozy on the sofa, and discuss why anyone would kidnap Samantha Gene and take her to Wisconsin. Tripp thinks he might know. He thinks Marlena is responsible. Maybe Samantha Gene knew and Marlena snatched her up.

Upstairs at the DiMera mansion, Abigail wonders who could possibly have helped Kristen. Chad assumes it is EJ.

We begin the ending of our day in Salem with Rafe explaining to Nicole how difficult it is to steer clear of her. He understands how important it is in his head, but his heart hasn’t quite caught up.

At University Hospital, Kate has explained to Paulina about Curtis and how he left her on the side of the road when she was pregnant with Lucas. She goes on to relate Lucas to Lani and how they are both good kids despite their fathers. Kate wishes Paulina luck as she exits.

Side Note: Kate and Paulina as friends because of their tumultuous pasts works quite nicely.

At the DiMera mansion, Abigail wants to stop discussing EJ. Chad picks up the phone and tells Harold that they will be taking dinner in their room tonight.

Side Note: Poor Harold.

Chad and Abigail dance and kiss to the music inside their own heads and move towards taking said dance from vertical to horizontal.

At Chez Hernandez, Ava sees Rafe’s text and wonders what is taking him so long.

Outside the DiMera mansion, Rafe continues to explain how hard he is trying to stay away from Nicole. They both look very pained and go to kiss, just as EJ walks up and wonders what in the world is going on.

At Casa de Walker, Allie thanks Tripp for his support and decides to try Lucas again. Just then, a knock at the door reveals Lucas and Samantha Gene! Them embrace and Lucas smiles.

