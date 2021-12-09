Lisa LoCicero, Easton Rocket Sweda, and Wally Kurth ABC/Craig Sjodin

On General Hospital, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) have been at odds for a while. One cause of tension in their marriage is her son Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda) possibly having autism; Olivia has seemed disinclined to explore the idea, while Ned wants to investigate. In a "fireside chat" with Soap Hub, LoCicero discussed the motivation behind Olivia's hesitation.

Asked about the pacing of the storyline, LoCicero responded:

Well, it’s given people enough time—it’s set up the conflict, even if at first I think maybe there was some confusion that Olivia was just purely in denial. They did give me one really great episode where Olivia really explained, it’s not that I just don’t want my child—I think he's great the way he is and I don’t want to go down a path where he’s feeling like he’s less than, if it is not necessary.

She added:

I think they’re doing a really good job of putting out all the different, the different possibilities of a response to the possibility that, you know, your child might not be neurotypical. And there’s as many responses as there are people on the planet, you know what I mean, and you have to show them all. We all know that Olivia’s someone who loves her children more than anything and it’s not going to be like, oh, I’m not sure if I want this guy anymore. She wants—it’s so important to her that everything be for her children the best that she can make it that it’s incredibly stressful. She wants to do the right thing.

Kurth provided his own insights and teased: