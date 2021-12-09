Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host The Rest of Jeopardy! Season 38

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings/Photo credit Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! just can't get enough of Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. The duo will continue to share hosting the long-running game show for season 38. Producers over at Sony Pictures Television made the announcement on Wednesday and said the pair will stay on to host until July 29, 2022.

The show's official Twitter handle broke the news where they tweeted:

Jeopardy! is still looking for a permanent host and will make a decision on who takes over the coveted role left by the late Alex Trebek until season 39. While Bialik has stated she would love to be the host, the actress is unable to as she's currently starring on the Fox comedy Call Me Kat, which garners her time.

The Hollywood Reporter states SPT isn't testing anyone for the role currently and the delay in naming the successor gives Sony the time to see if Fox will green light a third season of Bialik's sitcom, as she's locked into a six-year deal for the show.