Melissa Rivers Recalls "Strangely Healing" Moment After Mom Joan's Death on The Doctors

Melissa Rivers and Joan Rivers

On today's episode of The Doctors, Dr. Andrew Ordon and Dr. Ish Major sit down with another TV staple: Melissa Rivers. In her discussion with the MDs, Rivers delves into her memories of her father's death by suicide and opens up about how her family dealt with the tragedy.

Rivers explains:

All death is complicated emotionally. Suicide, I felt like, or I still feel like, adds a different layer to it because there are so any questions: the what-if and the-if only and the why and all these different components. And you have to learn to cope with them and let them go and make peace with the decision the person made. It is very hard.

Rivers later shares that her mother, legendary comic Joan Rivers, "never really got past" her own anger. After Joan's death, Melissa recalls one "strangely healing" moment. She remembers:

I was in the room and I started to, sort of, just laugh. And there was a nurse still in there and she goes, 'Are you okay?' And I said, 'Yeah, I’m just thinking about that my dad’s having a really awful day. Like, she’s here and she’s still mad?'

Watch Melissa open up here, and don't miss her interview today on The Doctors; to find out where and when you can watch, check local listings.