Gilles Toucas/CBS

From Forrester Creations to Miss Universe! The Bold and the Beautiful's Rena Sofer (Quinn) shared posts on Instagram, in which she announced she is flying to Israel, where she will serve judge the Miss Universe competition.

In a video clip, Sofer stated:

On my birthday, I got this crazy e-mail to go and judge the Miss Universe pageant. Of course I thought, I’m being Punk'd, right?

As it turns out, the request was real, and Sofer is on her way to Eilat, Israel, for the show. Describing herself as "so excited," she marveled:

This doesn't happen to me, like, this is not something that happens to me.

Watch her update fans below.

The 70th annual Miss Universe competition premieres this Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 PM EST. The three-hour event is going to be broadcast on Fox, live from Eilat.