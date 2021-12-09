Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Publish date:

WATCH: The Bold and The Beautiful's Rena Sofer Announces She's Judging Miss Universe (VIDEO)

Author:
Rena Sofer

From Forrester Creations to Miss Universe! The Bold and the Beautiful's Rena Sofer (Quinn) shared posts on Instagram, in which she announced she is flying to Israel, where she will serve judge the Miss Universe competition. 

RELATED: Steve Harvey to Host 70th Miss Universe Competition This December

In a video clip, Sofer stated:

Recommended Articles

On my birthday, I got this crazy e-mail to go and judge the Miss Universe pageant. Of course I thought, I’m being Punk'd, right?

As it turns out, the request was real, and Sofer is on her way to Eilat, Israel, for the show. Describing herself as "so excited," she marveled:

This doesn't happen to me, like, this is not something that happens to me.

Watch her update fans below.

The 70th annual Miss Universe competition premieres this Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 PM EST. The three-hour event is going to be broadcast on Fox, live from Eilat.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Rena Sofer
The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful's Rena Sofer Loves Playing "Scheming Quinn" Again

Aug 27, 2020
Comment
Darin Brooks
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B's Darin Brooks Admits He Misses Wyatt's "Bad" Ways

May 11, 2020
Comment
Darin Brooks
The Bold and the Beautiful

Darin Brooks Dishes on Vintage B&B Eps: "I Love the Nostalgia"

Jun 16, 2020
Comment
Katherine Kelly Lang
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B's Katherine Kelly Lang Calls Brooke's Latest Scandal "So Embarrassing"

Mar 27, 2020
Comment