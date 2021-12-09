Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Publish date:

Wendy Williams Talk Show to Use Guest Hosts In January

Author:
Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams

Guest hosts will continue on into the new year over at The Wendy Williams Show. The show's official Instagram account made the announcement on Wednesday. For the month of January, celeb hosts will fill in for Williams as she continues to recover from her ongoing health issues. 

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd Returns to Guest Co-Host The Wendy Williams Show in December

Rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host Jan. 3-7, actor Michael Rapaport takes over from Jan. 10-14, comics Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell team up for Jan. 17-21, and Sherri Shepherd returns to close out Jan. 24-28. 

Recommended Articles

Williams has been absent from the start of the current 13th season. She tested positive for COVID-19 in September and suffered health setbacks soon afterwards. Later, she had complications due to Graves disease, which resulted in Williams being sidelined, with guests coming on to host the show.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

sherri-shepherd
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Returns to Guest Co-Host The Wendy Williams Show in December

Nov 24, 2021
Comment
wendy-williams-show
Talk Shows

The Wendy Williams Show Returns With Guest Hosts as Host Focuses on Health

Oct 12, 2021
Comment
Sherri Shepherd
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Takes Wendy Williams Talk Show to Season High Ratings

Nov 19, 2021
Comment
Untitled
Talk Shows

Wendy Williams' Talk Show Sees Ratings Spike With Guest Hosts

Nov 3, 2021
Comment