Wendy Williams Talk Show to Use Guest Hosts In January

Wendy Williams The Wendy Williams Show

Guest hosts will continue on into the new year over at The Wendy Williams Show. The show's official Instagram account made the announcement on Wednesday. For the month of January, celeb hosts will fill in for Williams as she continues to recover from her ongoing health issues.

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd Returns to Guest Co-Host The Wendy Williams Show in December

Rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host Jan. 3-7, actor Michael Rapaport takes over from Jan. 10-14, comics Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell team up for Jan. 17-21, and Sherri Shepherd returns to close out Jan. 24-28.

Williams has been absent from the start of the current 13th season. She tested positive for COVID-19 in September and suffered health setbacks soon afterwards. Later, she had complications due to Graves disease, which resulted in Williams being sidelined, with guests coming on to host the show.