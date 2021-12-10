Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Publish date:

B&B's Scott Clifton Wins Best International Actor at The Soap Awards France

Author:
Scott Clifton-13 copy

Congratulations to The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer). The actor took home top honors at the 2021 Soap Awards France. Clifton won for Best International Matthew and edged out co-star Matthew Atkinson (Thomas Forrester) and sister showmates The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) and Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott). 

French publication Toutelatele.com broke the news and also hosts and organizes the ceremony. The winners were selected by online voting by viewers from France and all over the globe. 

Watch Clifton's acceptance video below.

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Scott Clifton 02
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B's Scott Clifton Shares Surprising "Soap Opera Bucket List"

Aug 25, 2020
Comment
Scott Clifton
The Bold and the Beautiful

WATCH: B&B Cast Celebrates Scott Clifton's Decade on the Soap

Jul 19, 2020
Comment
Scott Clifton
The Bold and the Beautiful

WATCH: B&B's Scott Clifton Teases Liam's Guilty Conscience

Apr 6, 2021
Comment
Samtrick-1024x642
Soaps

10 Best Soap Opera Couples of 2014

Mar 17, 2015
Comment