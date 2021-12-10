B&B's Scott Clifton Wins Best International Actor at The Soap Awards France

Gilles Toucas/CBS

Congratulations to The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer). The actor took home top honors at the 2021 Soap Awards France. Clifton won for Best International Matthew and edged out co-star Matthew Atkinson (Thomas Forrester) and sister showmates The Young and the Restless' Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) and Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott).

French publication Toutelatele.com broke the news and also hosts and organizes the ceremony. The winners were selected by online voting by viewers from France and all over the globe.

Watch Clifton's acceptance video below.