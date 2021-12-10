Chris Noth Reacts to Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Rumored Fallout

HBO, Warner Bros.

The premiere of the Sex and the City continuation And Just Like That is right around the corner, and press is ramping up for the HBO Max premiere.

In an interview with The Guardian, Chris Noth, aka Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) Mr. Big, reacted to the rumored fallout between SJP and Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones:

I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.

The “whole thing” is referring to Cattrall’s public rejection of SJP’s outreach in 2018, after the death of her brother.

RELATED: WATCH: HBO Max Drops And Just Like That Trailer For All Us Sex and The City Fans! (VIDEO)

Noth continued:

I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.

And Just Like That premieres on December 9 on HBO Max.