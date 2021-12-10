Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Chris Noth Reacts to Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Rumored Fallout

Author:
Sex and the City

The premiere of the Sex and the City continuation And Just Like That is right around the corner, and press is ramping up for the HBO Max premiere.

In an interview with The Guardian, Chris Noth, aka Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) Mr. Big, reacted to the rumored fallout between SJP and Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones:

I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.

Recommended Articles

The “whole thing” is referring to Cattrall’s public rejection of SJP’s outreach in 2018, after the death of her brother.

RELATED: WATCH: HBO Max Drops And Just Like That Trailer For All Us Sex and The City Fans! (VIDEO)

Noth continued:

I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.

And Just Like That premieres on December 9 on HBO Max. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

And Just Like That, Sex and the City
Pop Confidential

Watch: HBO Max Drops And Just Like That Trailer!

Dec 1, 2021
Comment
Kim Cattrall
Pop Confidential

Kim Cattrall Joins Peacock's Queer as Folk

Nov 12, 2021
Comment
oprahandtom0002
Pop Confidential

Oprah May Sweeps Watch: Sex And The City Cast And Tom Cruise

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
AndJustLikeThat
Pop Confidential

First Look Teaser at Sex And The City Sequel, And Just Like That (VIDEO)

Nov 12, 2021
Comment