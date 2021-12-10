Courtesy of Jen Lilley

Soap star Jen Lilley is helping spread cheer this Christmas. Beloved as troublemaking Theresa on Days of Our Lives, Lilley has become a fan favorite actress in many holiday movies. Now, not only is she starring in the romantic flick Royally Wrapped for Christmas, she is also giving back with her organization Christmas Is Not Cancelled.

Each purchase on the site ensures Christmas cheer for children in need. This winter, Christmas Is Not Cancelled is running a campaign called Christmas University, where fans can enter to win great prizes while giving back. Daytime Confidential's Carly Silver spoke to Lilley about Royally Wrapped for Christmas, what makes Christmas 2021 special, and the possibility of Salemites getting a dose of holiday magic.

DC: So many royal romances have captivated fans, from real-life love stories to books and on-screen movies. Was this a trope you enjoyed before filming Royally Wrapped for Christmas? And what was it like taking part in your own royal love story on screen?

JL: I fully believe what James Cameron says, "all movies are love stories" and so yes, I have always enjoyed the art of story telling and love stories. I was so happy to finally get to play in a royal love story. Our location was breathtaking, our cast was phenomenal and the story was heartwarming. I was so honored to lead this film.

DC: As part of your Christmas Is Not Cancelled initiative, you’ve started “Christmas University,” which in part teaches what makes the perfect holiday table. How do you define the “perfect table” and what will yours look like this year, as you recently revealed you’re expecting a baby girl?

JL: I would say the perfect table is put together with thought and care and filled with great conversation and laughter. I’m hoping my own Christmas table reflects that. As far as being pregnant, I suppose the only difference is my chair won’t be as close to the table as usual. :)

DC: What has the reaction from the holiday-movie fan community been like to this exciting program?

JL: The audience loved Royally Wrapped for Christmas and they particularly loved the interactive game I played along with fans that also benefitted charity through ChristmasIsNotCancelled.com.

DC: If you were a student at a holiday-themed university, what would be your major and what would you write your thesis on?

JL: Christmas University, our online holiday-themed university, my major would be Spreading Christmas cheer with a thesis discussing the importance of giving back and spreading joy and love year round.

DC: You’ve done wonderful work with enlisting your fellow stars in past Christmas University activities. Would you ever consider doing the same with your DAYS family?

JL: Yes absolutely! The Days cast has been very supportive of Christmas Is Not Cancelled as well, and it would be so fun to have a Days themed event for charity!

Don't miss Royally Wrapped for Christmas, available now, and check out Christmas Is Not Cancelled today.