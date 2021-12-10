Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) is staying in the Disney-ABC family. The actor stars in Meet the Mayhems, an original live-action comedy; the program was recently given a series order by Disney Branded Television, according to Deadline.

Created by EPs/showrunners Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore, Meet the Mayhems focuses on a family of supervillains hiding out from the League of Villains in a tiny Texas town. This happens as a result of teenager Havoc (Isabella Pappas) having stood up to the head honcho of all villains; in her new suburb home, she must go by the name Amy and hide her true self while appearing a normal kid.

Stuart will play Vic/Kranic. Joining him are: Lucy Davis, who stars as Eva/Surge; Malachi Barton, who plays Colby/Flash; Reed Horstmann, who portrays Jake/Chaos; Kayden Muller-Janssen, who appears as Amy's new neighbor Hartley; and Patricia Belcher, who is set to recur as Celia.

Production is underway in Los Angeles. The show is scheduled to premiere globally next summer on Disney Channel and Disney+. This project sounds like a retitling of the pilot Amy from Amarillo; Stuart was announced to be involved in that back in May.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, stated: