On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam is talking to a potential investor on the phone. He is all but begging them to get in on the ground floor of a no lose investment. Clearly the person on the other end of the line isn’t quite as sold on this potential goldmine as Mr. Newman. He hangs the phone up and quickly picks it back up again.

Side Note: Victor needs to teach Adam how to throw the Newman weight around to get what he wants.

At Society, Billy is drowning his sorrows when a blonde woman, trying oh so hard to disguise herself, walks in. She sits behind brooding Billy and takes out her cell phone. She has her phone to take pictures of brooding Billy.

Side Note: The disguise she was using made her a bit more of a spectacle than she might have intended.

