The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 13-17, 2021

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Matthew Atkinson

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) begin to envision the reunification of their family.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) bond over their mutual love of martial arts.

Deacon tells Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) about Taylor’s (Krista Allen) return.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) have a long chat about their relationships.

Taylor decides to pursue a friendship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Brooke and Deacon continue to grow closer.

Ridge thinks Brooke’s support for Deacon goes beyond her love for Hope.

Brooke takes up for Ridge with Deacon and Hope.

Ridge turns to Taylor for help with Brooke.

