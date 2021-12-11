Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Days of Our Lives Promo: Roman Comforts Kate When a Piece of Philip Turns Up

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 13-17, 2021
Josh Taylor, Lauren Koslow

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) turns to Roman (Josh Taylor) when she learns that Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) artificial leg has turned up...without Philip. The duo comfort each other over her potential loss.

Xander (Paul Telfer) has questions for Rex (Kyle Lowder) about Sarah. Rex is equally perplexed about why Xander has questions. He explains what happened to Sarah in a way he thinks Xander will understand.

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) squares off against John (Drake Hogestyn), who is quickly silenced by MarDevil (Deidre Hall).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

