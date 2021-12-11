Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 13-17, 2021

Josh Taylor, Lauren Koslow

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) turns to Roman (Josh Taylor) when she learns that Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) artificial leg has turned up...without Philip. The duo comfort each other over her potential loss.

Xander (Paul Telfer) has questions for Rex (Kyle Lowder) about Sarah. Rex is equally perplexed about why Xander has questions. He explains what happened to Sarah in a way he thinks Xander will understand.

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) squares off against John (Drake Hogestyn), who is quickly silenced by MarDevil (Deidre Hall).

Watch the promo below