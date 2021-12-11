Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 13-17, 2021

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Belle (Martha Madison) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) press John (Drake Hogestyn) to locate Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) gets a big shock.

Brady and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) head back to the river to try and jog his memory.

Belle does some digging into Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) disappearance.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) gives Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and MarDevil the slip.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) continues to comfort Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) lock lips.

Belle deduces that Brady is being framed.

Brady begins to regain his memory.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander (Paul Telfer) run into Rex (Kyle Lowder) in Horton Square.

Victor (John Aniston) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) struggle with what to do about Philip’s disappearance.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) lays her lips on EJ’s.

MarDevil finds an ally.

With Philip missing and Brady arrested, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) worries about Victor.

Samantha Gene discusses EJ with Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) has Brady arrested.

Samantha Gene unleashes again on EJ.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) return from their trip to Italy.

John arrives at the cabin to confront MarDevil.

MarDevil reveals herself to Ben.

