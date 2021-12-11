General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 13-17, 2021

Anna (Finola Hughes) tries to make a deal with Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) have a sweet moment.

Brad (Parry Shen) faces Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) at his parole hearing.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) reunites with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) bond.

Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) daughters rally to support her.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) get a little awkward.

Anna hears from a surprising person.

Britt tells Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) their offspring is in a permanent vegetative state.

Britt and Austin (Roger Howarth) collaborate on a patient.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) face an impossible choice.

Sonny makes a surprising move.

Drew and Scout bond.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) hang out with Leo.

Chase and Finn have a steamy conversation.

Michael and Willow do battle with Chase and Brook Lynn

