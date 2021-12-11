Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Spoilers: Brad Faces Off Against Michael and Willow Over His Possible Parole

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 13-17, 2021
Author:
Parry Shen

Parry Shen

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Anna (Finola Hughes) tries to make a deal with Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) have a sweet moment.

Brad (Parry Shen) faces Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) at his parole hearing.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) reunites with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) bond.

Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) daughters rally to support her.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) get a little awkward.

Recommended Articles

Anna hears from a surprising person.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Willow Overhears Sonny and Nina Discussing Their Nixon Falls Love Story

Britt tells Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) their offspring is in a permanent vegetative state.

Britt and Austin (Roger Howarth) collaborate on a patient.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) face an impossible choice.

Sonny makes a surprising move.

Drew and Scout bond.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) hang out with Leo.

Chase and Finn have a steamy conversation.

Michael and Willow do battle with Chase and Brook Lynn

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

gh spoilers 9_3_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Trina Keeps Her Eyes Trained on Esme

Sep 4, 2021
Comment
EE9BF1D9-A9D0-4985-93AA-782578F4754A
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Finn Goes IN on Peter

May 29, 2021
Comment
perkie gh 10_29_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer Is DONE With Nikolas And His Hypocritical Hogwash

Oct 29, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 7:16:2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Does Shawn’s Impending Release Spell Doom For Nikolas?

Jul 16, 2021
Comment