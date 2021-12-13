Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Taylor tells Ridge she regrets missing out on major milestones in her children's lives. Ridge assures by saying there will be a million more and their kids are happy she's living her life. Ridge adds that Taylor is making her mark on the world.

Taylor explains she felt it was the right time to leave LA because the kids were grown and needed her less. She tells Ridge she thought it was her duty as a doctor to go where she was needed to try to make a difference. Even if she made a small difference, it was worth it.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge Realizes The Depth of His Children's Resentment

Ridge tells her she never put her needs before others...it's one of the things he loves about her. When Ridge calls her Doc, she admits she hasn't heard that in a long time, and it feels good.

How close will Ridge and Taylor get? What will Brooke think of them reconnecting? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!