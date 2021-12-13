Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker Dish A Very Salem Christmas With TV Watercooler

NBCUniversal

Fan-favorite couple Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) will be front and center on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. The actors sat down with TV Watercooler to chat about what fans can expect for the holiday flick.

As the movie opens, Will and Sonny are in Arizona on Christmas Eve. Will has a deadline, so he turns to his hometown for inspiration. Massey teased:

You’re gonna expect this alternate reality version of Salem, where relationships that people have are a little different. Everything seems familiar, but also new. It’s kind of a wacky ride through like a bunch of 'What If' scenarios.

The characters' drag alter egos will be back at Christmas, too. How did it feel to step into those heels again? Tinker said:

Great and awful! It’s great when you are back in them but the process of getting into them takes about two and a half to three and half hours. Which is just very long, uncomfortable, itchy and hot! Taking the makeup off can take up to three days. It’ll be a few days later and I’ll be like 'Oh, I have eyeliner on, and I can’t get it off!' But it’s a blast! You feel very free in drag. I’d never done it before the first time [we did for Beyond Salem] and then for this second time, I was like 'This is baller. This is fun!'

Can fans expect Will and Sonny to head home to Salem sometime soon? Tinker shared: