Dr. Oz to End Talk Show For Senate Run

Dr. Oz is officially checking out of daytime. Variety shared Sony Pictures Television's announcement that the chatfest will officially conclude Jan. 14.

In November, Oz announced he is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Not long after, the Fox Station Group pulled the show from New York and Philadelphia stations.

But the time slot will stay in the family. The one-hour syndicated program The Good Dish, hosted by Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa, will take Dr. Oz's place.

The Good Dish has been picked up by station groups nationwide, including Hearst, Fox, Nexstar, Gray, and Sinclair; it will kick off Jan. 17 in more than 90% of the country, including top market stations in Dallas, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The Good Dish initially started as a segment on Dr. Oz. Currently in the middle of Season 13, Dr. Oz has nabbed ten Daytime Emmys during its run.

