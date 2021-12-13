Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Publish date:

Dr. Oz to End Talk Show For Senate Run

Author:
The Dr. Oz Show

Dr. Oz is officially checking out of daytime. Variety shared Sony Pictures Television's announcement that the chatfest will officially conclude Jan. 14.

In November, Oz announced he is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Not long after, the Fox Station Group pulled the show from New York and Philadelphia stations.

But the time slot will stay in the family. The one-hour syndicated program The Good Dish, hosted by Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa, will take Dr. Oz's place. 

Recommended Articles

The Good Dish has been picked up by station groups nationwide, including Hearst, Fox, Nexstar, Gray, and Sinclair; it will kick off Jan. 17 in more than 90% of the country, including top market stations in Dallas, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The Good Dish initially started as a segment on Dr. Oz. Currently in the middle of Season 13, Dr. Oz has nabbed ten Daytime Emmys during its run.

Zack Hernandez, senior vice president and general sales manager of U.S. Syndication Sales for Sony Pictures Television, shared:

Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ for years. We have long believed 'The Good Dish' would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Dr. Oz
Talk Shows

NY and PA Take Dr. Oz Off The Air Due to Senate Run

Dec 2, 2021
Comment
the-good-dish
Talk Shows

Sony TV Will Debut Dr. Oz Show Spinoff The Good Dish in Fall 2020

Oct 29, 2019
Comment
Dr. Oz
Talk Shows

Will Dr. Oz Go From Daytime TV to The Senate?

Nov 30, 2021
Comment
Dr. Oz Show Logo
Talk Shows

The Dr. Oz Show Renewed for Two More Seasons

Sep 14, 2020
Comment