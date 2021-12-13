Dynasty Kicks Off Season 5 With a Two-Hour Episode

What's a Carrington family holiday without leading lady Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies)? Dynasty fans might be about to find out. TV Line got an exclusive glimpse at the upcoming trailer for Season 5, which debuts with a two-hour episode Dec. 20 at 8 PM EST.

As fans may remember, Fallon went AWOL at the end of the last season after a baddie shot her at an event for Blake's (Grant Show) campaign. In the latest clip, the diva is nowhere to be seen, while we get tantalizing glimpses of what her friends, family, and enemies are up to this holiday season.

Take a peek at the exciting teaser here and tune in to Dynasty's Season 5 premiere next week on The CW!