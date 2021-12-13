Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Publish date:

Dynasty Kicks Off Season 5 With a Two-Hour Episode

Author:
dynasty logo

What's a Carrington family holiday without leading lady Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies)? Dynasty fans might be about to find out. TV Line got an exclusive glimpse at the upcoming trailer for Season 5, which debuts with a two-hour episode Dec. 20 at 8 PM EST.

As fans may remember, Fallon went AWOL at the end of the last season after a baddie shot her at an event for Blake's (Grant Show) campaign. In the latest clip, the diva is nowhere to be seen, while we get tantalizing glimpses of what her friends, family, and enemies are up to this holiday season.

Take a peek at the exciting teaser here and tune in to Dynasty's Season 5 premiere next week on The CW!

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

dynasty logo
Pop Confidential

Dynasty Gets Season 5 Pick Up

Feb 4, 2021
Comment
Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 9.22.58 PM
Pop Confidential

WATCH: The Carringtons Hit a High Note on Dynasty's Musical Episode

Nov 1, 2019
Comment
Elaine Hendrix Dynasty
Soaps

Dynasty Preview: Elaine Hendrix Sizzles as New Alexis Carrington

Dec 12, 2019
Comment
Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 9.22.58 PM
Soaps

Will #FalLiam Ever Happen on Dynasty Season 3? Adam Huber Speaks

Nov 15, 2019
Comment