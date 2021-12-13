Ex-L.A. Lakers Player Andre Ingram Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Andre Ingram brought his A-game to Wheel of Fortune. On a recent Secret Santa episode of the game show, the current South Bay Lakers star showed his talents at guessing clues.

TV Insider reports that, although Ingram didn't crack the last puzzle, he still garnered $31,750. Even better, that money will be donated to one fortunate fan.

Watch Ingram talk about his big win and his thoughts on the competition below.