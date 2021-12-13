Wes Ramsey

This week on General Hospital, the citizens of Port Charles are all gunning to do what many have failed to do: MURK PETER AUGUST (Wes Ramsey)!

At the Metro Court, Carly (Laura Wright) asks Anna (Finola Hughes) if Peter is finally being snuffed out.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) fills Drew (Cameron Mathison) in at The Savoy on the chaos Peter has caused.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) reminds Finn (Michael Easton) while at GH about Henrik killing Franco (Roger Howarth) and Jason.

Back at the Metro Court, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Carly Jason's (Steve Burton) murder WILL be avenged!

I'm holding you to your word, Sonny.

Watch the promo below!