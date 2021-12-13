Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Promo: Everyone Wants Peter Dead

Author:
Wes Ramsey

Wes Ramsey

This week on General Hospital, the citizens of Port Charles are all gunning to do what many have failed to do: MURK PETER AUGUST (Wes Ramsey)!

At the Metro Court, Carly (Laura Wright) asks Anna (Finola Hughes) if Peter is finally being snuffed out. 

Curtis (Donnell Turner) fills Drew (Cameron Mathison) in at The Savoy on the chaos Peter has caused.

Recommended Articles

Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) reminds Finn (Michael Easton) while at GH about Henrik killing Franco (Roger Howarth) and Jason.

Back at the Metro Court, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Carly Jason's (Steve Burton) murder WILL be avenged! 

I'm holding you to your word, Sonny.

Watch the promo below!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

perkie gh 10_29_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer Is DONE With Nikolas And His Hypocritical Hogwash

Oct 29, 2021
Comment
gh-shirtless chase
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Finn Knows Chase Is a Lie and the Truth Ain't In Him

Apr 26, 2020
Comment
gh spoilers 12_10_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Brad Faces Off Against Michael and Willow Over His Possible Parole

Dec 10, 2021
Comment
GH Valentin and Anna
General Hospital

GH Promo: Peter Continues Haunting Port Charles Residents

Jul 19, 2021
Comment