Michael Rapaport Subs For Ailing Sherri Shepherd on 'Wendy Williams'

Michael Rapaport and Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd has bowed out of guest hosting for The Wendy Williams Show today and is being replaced by Michael Rapaport due to emergency surgery. In a statement to Deadline, Shepherd's reps revealed she has undergone surgery for appendicitis. Shepherd's rep told the site:

Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday. The procedure was successful and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting. She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy.

A Wendy show spokesperson told the site Shepherd hopes she will return to hosting later on this week. Shepherd thanked Rapaport on Instagram for subbing for her and joked about not meeting WWE's Naomi. Shepherd posted: