Former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) is suing ABC after being let go from the show for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, TMZ reported. The site stated that the Aussie actor has dubbed the mandate "unconstitutional" and a violation of his right to privacy, granted to him under the California Constitution.

Rademacher filed documents today alleging he had requested a religious exemption, which he was denied. TMZ examined the documents, in which Rademacher reportedly said that the fact the shots were developed under former President Donald Trump caused many, including current President Joe Biden, to be skeptical of them. The actor then went on to dub COVID lockdowns and regulations the "most draconian restrictions in modern history."

TMZ added that Rademacher claimed that many big companies just put vaccine mandates in place to please the Biden administration. Rademacher wanted the court to declare vaccine mandate unconstitutional and desired damages. The site reached out to ABC and as yet not heard back from the network.