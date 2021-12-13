Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Soap Superstar Eileen Davidson Heads For The Locher Room

Eileen Davidson

Legendary soap diva Eileen Davidson is heading to The Locher Room. The Emmy Award-winning actress best known for her roles on The Young and the Restless as cosmetics heiress and chemist Ashley Abbott, and as Salem bad girl Kristen DiMera.

Davidson will discuss her upcoming appearance on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, along with her career in the daytime world. 

Davidson, who also took over the role of Kelly Capwell on NBC's defunct sudser Santa Barbara after Robin Wright exited, will also talk about her work as an author and star on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Join Davidson and host Alan Locher as the two take a stroll down memory lane  Dec. 21 at 3 PM EST, here.

 

