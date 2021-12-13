Succession Leads 2022 Golden Globe TV Nominations

HBO

This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), with the help of Snoop Dogg, announced the movies and TV shows contending for the 79th annual Golden Globes, People reports. The reigning dysfunctional clan at the heart of HBO's dark comedy Succession garnered the hit show five Golden Globe nominations.

Succession's five nominations make it the most-nominated small-screen program. Both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong are up for best actor in a TV series - drama, while Sarah Snook is a contender for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film and Kieran Culkin is nominated for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film. Succession itself is nominated for best TV series - drama.

Belfast and The Power of the Dog each earned seven nods, tops amongst movies. Netflix is the top source for contending films, earning 17 nods, with HBO/HBO Max providing the most contending TV shows, earning 15 nods.

Submissions were not mandated to be considered for an award for the ceremony. The winners will be announced on Sunday, Jan. 9, but "it's unclear what the ceremony will be like and where it will air," People adds. In May, NBC announced it would not air the 2022 Globes after a Los Angeles Times article revealed HFPA had no Black members. Though HFPA has since made efforts to be more inclusive, many stars have spoken out against the organization.

