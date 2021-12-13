The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Returns to Genoa City

Melissa Claire Egan

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) tricks Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) into speaking. Watch for father and son to make amends.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags grills Sally (Courtney Hope) on the status of her relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman).

Nick: The Newman playboy reflects on his life.

Chelsea: The con artist-designer (Melissa Claire Egan) is back in Genoa City and meets up with her good pal Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to get the 411 about Sally. She realizes the scheming redhead is not only a rival for Adam for business but also for pleasure.

Later Chelsea visits him and wants to know if they can start over again, but Adam tells him he's not trying to go back there with her. Adam wants to be just co-parents with Chelsea, something she appears to accept.

Billy: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) confides in his big brother Jack (Peter Bergman).

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) is back and gets into the holiday spirit.