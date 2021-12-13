Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
WATCH: HBO Debuts Sudsy Trailer For The Gilded Age From Downton Creator (VIDEO)

The Gilded Age

HBO gives viewers a little look at the highly anticipated new period drama The Gilded Age from Downton Abbey mastermind Julian Fellowes. The saga is set in New York in 1882 and tells the tale of Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), a young woman who moves from her small Pennsylvania town to New York after her father's death. 

Marian is accompanied by aspiring writer Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) to live with her rich old aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Young Ada finds herself inadvertently placed in the center of a social war between one of her aunts and new-money neighbors railroad scion GeorgeRussell (Morgan Spector) and his wife Bertha (Carrie Coon). 

Will Marian make her own way or follow the rules set by society? Watch the juicy trailer below.

The Gilded Age premieres on Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 PM EST on HBO

